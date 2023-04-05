Markel Appoints Richie Henry As Chief Operating Officer, Claims

(RTTNews) - Markel Corporation (MKL) Wednesday said it has appointed Richie Henry as Chief Operating Officer, Claims.

In his new role, Henry will oversee all the North America Claims operations including claims administration, data and analytics, claims vendor management, and transformation efforts as well as continue to build critical partnerships with key claims and underwriting business partners.

"Richie's extensive experience in both claims and technology will bring tremendous value to our Claims organization and our leadership team," said Nick Conca, Chief Claims Officer. "We look forward to having him work with key business partners to continually improve Markel's effectiveness for our customers."

Henry joined Markel in 2013 and most recently served as Senior Managing Director, Divisional CIO. He was also the Managing Director of the Markel Specialty Division, US and Bermuda Claims, and Global Reinsurance, leading all technology for the divisions. He has also held numerous positions managing the partnership between North America insurance and IT at Markel.