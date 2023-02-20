Markel Is a Solid Hold in Dicey Economic Times

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Markel (NYSE: MKL) is a mid-cap specialty insurance company that is a favorite among many value investors because of its conservative nature and business model that resembles Berkshire Hathaway. The company has become relatively popular among conservative investors over the past year, as many insurance companies have a reputation for outperforming during times of high inflation and rising interest rates.Even the Oracle of Omaha, Warren Buffett, thought Markel was a wise investment last year. So he put his seal of approval on it when his company, Berkshire Hathaway, purchased the stock twice in 2022. But is Buffett correct in his assessment?When Markel released its fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on Feb. 1, many investors viewed the results as mixed. Some parts of its business are doing well, while others are disappointing. As a result, the stock dropped 7% the next day. So does it continue to warrant a buy?Continue reading