Marker Therapeutics Announces FDA's Clearance Of IND For MT-601

(RTTNews) - Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (MRKR) announced the FDA has cleared the Investigational New Drug application for MT-601 for the treatment of patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic pancreatic cancer in combination with front-line chemotherapy. The company plans to initiate a multicenter Phase 1 trial for the treatment of patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic pancreatic cancer in combination with front-line chemotherapy in 2023.

"The FDA's clearance of our IND for MT-601 is a significant milestone for Marker as we prepare for our third planned clinical trial evaluating our multiTAA-specific T cell therapy next year," said Peter Hoang, CEO of Marker Therapeutics.

