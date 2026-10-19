Marker Therapeutics Aktie

Marker Therapeutics für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2N7XT / ISIN: US57055L1070

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19.10.2026 13:59:17

Marker Therapeutics Secures $2.6 Mln FDA Grant To Support Phase 1 Of Pancreatic Cancer Study

(RTTNews) - Monday, Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (MRKR) announced that it has been awarded $2.6 million from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to support a Phase 1 clinical study evaluating its lead investigational MAR-T cell therapy, MT-601, in patients with locally advanced unresectable pancreatic cancer.

The grant, which was awarded through FDA's Orphan Products Clinical Trials grants program, will also help expand the company's track record of securing competitive federal and state research funding to support the development of its innovative MAR-T cell therapies.

"This award represents meaningful independent recognition and external validation of the scientific rationale underlying our MAR-T platform and its potential application in pancreatic cancer," said CEO Juan Vera.

In addition to this grant, Marker has secured non-dilutive funding from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Small Business Innovation Research program and the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas to support the pancreatic cancer program.

In pre-market hours, MRKR was trading at $1.08, up 3.87 percent on the Nasdaq.

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