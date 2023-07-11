Markerr Unveils Industry-First Generative AI Dashboard for Dynamic Real Estate Market Selection and Analysis

Markerr Data Studio offers clients in-depth analysis of proprietary market indicators and accurate rent forecasts via integrated generative AI tools

NEW YORK, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Markerr, the leading innovator in real estate data and technology, is thrilled to announce the highly-anticipated expansion of its Data Studio with the launch of "Markets," a game-changing solution designed to empower real estate professionals with comprehensive and granular data to analyze markets while dramatically accelerating workflows.

Core to the value proposition of Markerr Data Studio is the inclusion of new data, including the RealRent 5 year quantitative rent forecast, and generative AI tools which dramatically accelerate the analysis of critical submarket KPIs.

Real Estate professionals are increasingly seeking ways to harness the power of data and analytics to gain a competitive edge while accelerating their time to insight. Recognizing this need, Markerr has developed Markets, a robust solution built on the foundation of quality data, seamlessly integrating machine learning and generative AI to provide in-depth market analysis.

Key Features of Markets:

Comprehensive and granular market data: Access a vast repository of real-time data, including property prices, rental rates, demographic information, market trends with ZIP Code level visibility.

RealRent 5 Year Rent Forecast: Leverage our machine-learning powered forecast to identify emerging market opportunities, predict future growth, and assess risk factors with precision.

Comparative analysis: Conduct thorough comparisons between multiple markets, evaluate their potential, and gain valuable insights to make informed decisions.

AI Generated Market Summaries and Analysis: Harness the transformative power of generative AI to quickly unlock new insights, understand market dynamics and uncover hidden investment opportunities.

"Markerr Data Studio represents a paradigm-shift for real estate market analysis," said Brian Lichtenberger, CEO and Founder of Markerr. "Our "Markets" solution with integrated generative AI tools empowers clients with unmatched market insights and analysis. Through integrated data science, AI and proprietary data, industry experts gain decisive advantages with Markerr Data Studio, allowing them to make confident and profitable decisions."

For more information about the Markerr Data Studio please visit https://click.markerr.com/markets

About Markerr:

Markerr is setting a new standard for real estate decision-making. Leveraging real-time data, machine learning and generative AI to derive unique property and market analytics, our products enable clients to gain a competitive advantage and make more confident and efficient decisions. Our clients are the world's largest institutional owners and operators of real estate. Markerr is backed by leading investors including RET Ventures, Pretium and Bridge Investment Group. For more information, please visit www.markerr.com.

