Market America | SHOP.COM Partners with Hurdlr to Further Support UnFranchise Owner Financial Success Worldwide

GREENSBORO, N.C., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Market America | SHOP.COM is proud to announce its recent partnership with Hurdlr. Hurdlr is an application that helps business owners automatically track all of their mileage, expenses, income streams, and tax deductions in real time. By calculating tax deductions and automating a person's financial records, Hurdlr can help the average user derive substantial savings on their tax bill and get back hours of their time. A global product brokerage and internet marketing company that specializes in one-to-one marketing, Market America | SHOP.COM has operations in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Australia and Malaysia. The initial partnership between Market America | SHOP.COM and Hurdlr will include the U.S. and Canada.

"Our primary goal at Market America | SHOP.COM is to help each and every one of our independent distributors, whom we call UnFranchise® Owners, become successful business owners. We see Hurdlr as a fitness tracker for UnFranchise Owners' financial goals," said Market America | SHOP.COM Vice President of Business Integration, Chris Peddycord.

The partnership enables Market America's UnFranchise Owners to run more profitable and sustainable businesses by leveraging Hurdlr's platform to save significant time and money.

About Market America | SHOP.COM

Market America is a global product brokerage and internet marketing company that specializes in one-to-one marketing and is the creator of The Shopping Annuity. Its mission is to provide a robust business system for entrepreneurs, while providing consumers a better way to shop. Headquartered in Greensboro, NC and with locations in eight countries, including the US, Market America was founded in 1992 by Chairman and CEO JR Ridinger and has generated over $9 billion in accumulated sales. Through the company's primary shopping website, SHOP.COM, consumers have access to approximately 300 million products, including Market America exclusive brands and thousands of top retail brands. Internet Retailer has ranked SHOP.COM #12 in the 2019 Internet Retailer Primary Merchandise Category and the #36 largest global online marketplace in the 2019 Internet Retailer Top 100 Online Marketplaces Database. The company is also a two-time winner of the Better Business Bureau's Torch Award for Marketplace Ethics and received 2019's Triad Business Journal's "Fast 50" award as one of the top privately-held companies for sustained growth, driving the area's economy. By combining Market America's entrepreneurial business model with SHOP.COM's powerful comparative shopping engine, Cashback Program, Hot Deals, SHOPBuddy® Express Pay check out, social shopping integration and countless other features, the company has become the ultimate online shopping destination.

For more information: http://www.marketamerica.com

About Hurdlr

Washington, D.C. based Hurdlr is a rapidly growing startup whose API, mobile and web apps provide financial, tax, and performance insights for "The 1099 Economy". In the last three years, Hurdlr has tracked $8 billion in finances and saved its users $300 million in taxes. On a daily basis, Hurdlr's mobile apps are used by freelancers, independent contractors, self-employed micro business owners and other consumers to track over $1 million in business expenses and 1 million miles. The company's modern enterprise platform helps businesses, financial institutions, and other organizations offer innovative, tailored products that proactively improve their customers; financial health and performance.

SOURCE Market America