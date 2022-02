Market Analysts Are Urging Investors to Sell Stocks With No Earnings -- Should You Listen?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Stocks woke up on the wrong side of the bed to start 2022. The S&P 500 briefly flirted with "correction" territory (a drop of at least 10% from all-time highs), and the Nasdaq is down even more as high-flying tech stocks were hit especially hard. Blame is being levied against the Federal Reserve since it's hinted at raising interest rates this year in an attempt to combat inflation. As a result, some market pundits and TV personalities are urging investors to sell stocks that lose money this year as the Fed starts to tighten its monetary policy. It sounds like good advice, but it isn't as simple as it sounds. Negative earnings don't necessarily indicate a company is "losing money," and even a rising interest rate environment isn't the end of the world for growing high-quality businesses. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading