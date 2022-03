Market Correction: 2 Best Blue Chip Stocks to Buy and Hold Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

When applied to stocks, the term "blue chip" generally refers to a well-established company with a strong market position and a track record of outperformance. Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) and Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) are perfect examples. Both are industry leaders, and while the S&P 500 is up 82% over the past five years, Intuit and Salesforce shares have surged 253% and 284%, respectively, over the same period.Even so, neither stock has been spared during the ongoing sell-off. With Wall Street worried about the economic ramifications of high inflation and geopolitical conflict, the S&P 500 has fallen 10% from its high, meaning it's in correction territory. But Salesforce and Intuit have both plunged over 30%. Fortunately, that means long-term investors can buy a few shares of these blue chip stocks at a discount.Here's what you should know.