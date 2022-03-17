Market Correction: 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In the early days of the pandemic, the S&P 500 fell over 30% in less than 30 days, then it promptly rebounded as Congress approved a sweeping stimulus package and the Federal Reserve started buying debt at an unprecedented pace. By the end of 2020, the S&P 500 was up 16.3%, and the index delivered an even more impressive performance in 2021, climbing 26.9%.In total, congress and the Federal Reserve injected over $9 trillion into the economy. And while those funds certainly contributed to the strong economic rebound, business closures still wreaked havoc on supply chains, causing inventory shortages (and price increases) across numerous industries. That snowballed into rampant inflation, which itself has weighed on investor sentiment and sparked a market correction. The S&P 500 currently sits 12% below its high, and many growth stocks have fallen much further.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading