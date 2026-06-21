ALL-Q-TELL Aktie
WKN DE: A1C705 / ISIN: US01664B1008
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21.06.2026 18:15:00
Market Crash: The Financial Stocks I'd Buy Without Losing Sleep
Wall Street cycles between bull markets and bear markets. While bear markets can be emotionally difficult to deal with and financially painful, they are just a fact of life for investors. And they can be an opportunity to add high-quality, long-term holdings, as investors often throw the baby out with the bathwater during bear markets. Although there are positive developments today, such as the SpaceX (NASDAQ: SPCX) IPO and the agreement in the Middle East, the swift market decline on June 10 highlights the downside risk. When investors adopt a risk-off attitude, markets could quickly crater. And you should have a wish list prepared just in case, perhaps including financial companies such as Chubb (NYSE: CB), Visa (NYSE: V), and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA) (NYSE: BRKB). Here's why.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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