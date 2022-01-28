|
Market Dip? Here's Why This Bargain Biotech Is a Smart Buy Now
The past two years have brought stock market investors great gains. The S&P 500 rose 47% over that time period, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 27%. That's even as the pandemic worsened and worries about the economy multiplied. Today, the pandemic isn't over. And inflation is raging.But the stock market isn't automatically extending the gains we've seen in recent times. Instead, it's taking a pause. This doesn't mean it's time to flee, however. The stock market has always recovered. So now is the time for long-term investors to hold on to companies they believe in -- and even open new positions in stocks that have what it takes to perform over time. A great example is Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX). And here's why this bargain biotech is a smart buy now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
