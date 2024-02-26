|
26.02.2024 11:09:00
Market Downturn? 3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy With $1,000 and Hold Forever
The past few months, as stock prices have primarily marched higher, have felt great. However, the emotions of investing can also trap investors and shorten memories. It wasn't that long ago that the mood on Wall Street was doom and gloom.It's easy to forget just how volatile Wall Street can be. Generally speaking, the market doesn't go in one direction for too long, and the pivot can sometimes happen fast. Many technology stocks have hit sudden turbulence over the past week or so, which could signal that this bull market's first correction is upon us.Embrace it. Corrections are healthy and allow investors to buy high-flying stocks on a pullback. Some of the leading artificial intelligence (AI) stocks come to mind here.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!