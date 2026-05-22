Green Aktie
WKN DE: A114R0 / ISIN: KYG4164T1031
|
22.05.2026 20:23:49
Market Indexes Shake Off the Blues for a Green Friday Finish
The stock market is ending the week on a high note. In particular, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) is reaching fresh all-time highs with a 0.9% gain as of 1:15 p.m. ET.The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) is also sniffing around record levels after a 0.7% gain, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) index stands just a bit further from its recent records with a 0.5% jump.All three indexes are up significantly for the week after dipping into negative territory on Tuesday and Wednesday.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!