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22.05.2026 20:23:49

Market Indexes Shake Off the Blues for a Green Friday Finish

The stock market is ending the week on a high note. In particular, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) is reaching fresh all-time highs with a 0.9% gain as of 1:15 p.m. ET.The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) is also sniffing around record levels after a 0.7% gain, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) index stands just a bit further from its recent records with a 0.5% jump.All three indexes are up significantly for the week after dipping into negative territory on Tuesday and Wednesday.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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