26.07.2023 10:00:11
Market launch of the Funding Portal completed with successful go-live of seven development banks: CREALOGIX expands its position in public finance.
Crealogix Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
CREALOGIX has completed the launch of its customer portal at seven public finance institutions. The portal for the comprehensive digitisation of application channels at development banks has been successfully launched and marks a significant milestone in the public finance sector. CREALOGIX is strengthening its presence by further expanding this business area and underlining its commitment to innovation and digitisation in the area of development banks as well as public administration.
The powerful, scalable platform is tailored to the specific requirements of the public finance sector and includes extensive functions from the CREALOGIX product portfolio with regard to digitisation and automation in the international banking sector, such as "Open Banking", "Onboarding" and "AI". The funding portal solution enables the fully digital processing of funding applications. All parties involved in the application process, such as citizens, companies, banks, public authorities or third parties, can be integrated seamlessly via the portal as part of the overall process life cycle.
The cloud-based funding platform, which is hosted and operated by CREALOGIX, is the result of a close partnership between CREALOGIX and the seven development banks that are part of this cooperation the Wirtschafts- und Infrastrukturbank Hessen (WIBank), the Investitionsbank Schleswig-Holstein (IB.SH), the Investitionsbank des Landes Brandenburg (ILB), the Investitions- und Strukturbank Rheinland-Pfalz (ISB), the Investitions- und Förderbank Niedersachsen NBank, the Hamburgische Investitions- und Förderbank (IFB Hamburg), and the Bremer Aufbau-Bank (BAB). The funding platform is being continuously developed and automated so that funding application processes can not only be accelerated, but also simplified to a great extent.
"The introduction of the customer portal is an enormously important step in our digitisation strategy, both for our customers and our employees. The platform allows us to automate entire application sections and, at the same time, offers a high level of security and flexibility," says Judith Mandel, Member of the Executive Management at Wirtschafts- und Infrastrukturbank Hessen (WIBank).
"The successful launch of the Funding Portal is an important milestone in the implementation of our growth strategy in the public sector, explains Oliver Weber, CEO of CREALOGIX. "The investments in the funding platform strengthen innovation and digitisation and benefit all funding applicants. By combining our long-standing expertise in banking, portals, digitisation and automation, we can drive forward the digital transformation in the public finance sector."
