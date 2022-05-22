|
22.05.2022 13:30:00
Market Plunge: 1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever
In recent months, several investor-favorite stocks have been climbing aboard the good ship stock split, but the news of these splits has taken a back seat to the historic volatility and plummeting stock market. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite have both plunged into correction territory. The tech-heavy Nasdaq has fallen deep enough to be well into bear market territory, down roughly 29% from its November high, while the S&P is flirting with the bear as well closing the week down 18.7%.The faltering market is taking many quality stocks down with it, creating some compelling opportunities. Just last month, Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) announced plans for a 10-for-1 stock split, after years of stellar growth had made the shares inaccessible to many retail investors. However, the bear market has punished the e-commerce platform provider, driving its stock down a mind-boggling 76%, even as its growth streak remains unbroken. This creates a compelling opportunity for long-term investors.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
