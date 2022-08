Market Plunge: 2 Stock-Split Stocks Begging to Be Bought

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Soaring inflation and rising interest rates have weighed on the stock market this year. In fact, the S&P 500 had its worst first half since 1970, falling more than 20% between January and June. But that hasn't stopped the spread of stock-split mania.With little else to get excited about, some investors have enthusiastically embraced the recent wave of stock splits, and there is some logic to that. Forward stock splits are typically only necessary after significant share price appreciation, meaning they tend to indicate that a company is doing something right.With that in mind, these two companies recently completed stock splits, and both stocks look like smart long-term investments. Continue reading