Market Plunge 2022: 3 Absolute Bargains Begging to Be Bought

The stock market has gotten crushed in 2022. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index has plunged 28% year to date, even after the largely positive week of trading on July 20-24.This drop has brought shares of a few companies down to extremely appealing levels. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Coupang (NYSE: CPNG), and Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) have all fallen to the point where shares are begging to be bought, and with these three stocks, investors should consider doing just that. Apple might not excite many investors because of its $2.25 trillion market cap, especially considering its saturation in the smartphone space. Some estimates put Apple's Q1 2022 smartphone market share in North America at a staggering 51%, which leaves little room for growth. Continue reading