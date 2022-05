Market Sell-Off: 1 Growth Stock Trading in the Green This Year

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's only May, but 2022 has been brutal for stock market investors. Those who favor technology companies have fared the worst, with the Nasdaq 100 Technology index officially in a bear market dropping nearly 21% from its all-time high set in November last year.But there are always bright spots in the market, even in the battered technology sector. Tenable (NASDAQ: TENB) is an industry-leading cybersecurity company, and it's sitting on a 4% gain for 2022. That might not sound like much, but factoring in the steep losses in the Nasdaq, Tenable is clearly outperforming its tech counterparts. Here's why it could continue to crush the broader market. Continue reading