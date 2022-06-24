|
Market Sell-Off: 1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy on the Dip and Hold Forever
Market downturns aren't selective. They don't just drag down the stocks of struggling companies. Instead, they impact most players -- even the strongest. And that's why there's one positive point about a market sell-off -- the opportunity to pick up solid stocks for bargain prices.The stock I'm thinking of right now is one that has posted tremendous gains over time. It actually reached a record high of more than $3,600 late last year. And just a few weeks ago, the company completed a 20-for-1 stock split.This stock also happens to be a leader in two major markets -- cloud computing and e-commerce. Which company am I talking about? None other than Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). Let's look at why it's a stock to buy now and hold forever.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
