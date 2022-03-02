|
Market Sell-Off: 2 Bargain Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold
Since peaking in early 2022, the S&P 500 has dipped in and out of correction territory, and the index currently sits 9% below its all-time high. But the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite currently sits 14% off its high, and many individual stocks have fallen much further, reflecting investors' uncertainty regarding the impact of high inflation, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and the prospect of rising interest rates.For instance, Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) and Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) have plunged 70% and 72%, respectively. But Roku is a key player in the streaming industry and Fiverr is a critical part of the gig economy, and both stocks look relatively cheap at their current valuations. Here's what you should know. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
