Market Sell-Off: 2 Bargain Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The consumer price index (CPI) surged 7.5% in January, marking the largest year-over-year increase in inflation since 1982. That data has investors worried, as it may cause the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates more quickly than expected. Generally speaking, rising interest rates cause economic contraction by making it more costly to borrow money. In turn, that typically depresses corporate revenue and earnings growth, which explains why investors are pulling money out of the stock market.However, those macroeconomic headwinds are temporary, and the indiscriminate sell-off in growth stocks creates an opportunity for long-term investors. For instance, shares of PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) and Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) currently trade 63% and 55%, respectively, below their all-time highs. But the future still looks bright for both companies.Here's what you should know.Continue reading