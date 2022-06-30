Market Sell-Off: 2 Beaten-Down Nasdaq Stocks to Buy Before the Bull Market Begins

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Stocks are having a terrible time in 2022 thanks to several factors, including high inflation, the possibility of a recession in the U.S., and a global economic slowdown.These headwinds have led the S&P 500 into bear market territory, with the index down 18% so far in 2022. However, this may be a good time for investors to buy some promising companies on the cheap, especially considering that a bull market could arrive in the next few months.Bank of America estimates that the bear market could end in October 2022. Historical trends suggest that stocks could go on a multiyear bull run once the bear market ends. If that indeed turns out to be the case, investors may want to buy the likes of Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX) and Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX) -- two companies that are not only cheap right now, but also have terrific prospects that could supercharge their stock prices in a bull market. Let's see why.Continue reading