|
30.06.2022 13:53:00
Market Sell-Off: 2 Beaten-Down Nasdaq Stocks to Buy Before the Bull Market Begins
Stocks are having a terrible time in 2022 thanks to several factors, including high inflation, the possibility of a recession in the U.S., and a global economic slowdown.These headwinds have led the S&P 500 into bear market territory, with the index down 18% so far in 2022. However, this may be a good time for investors to buy some promising companies on the cheap, especially considering that a bull market could arrive in the next few months.Bank of America estimates that the bear market could end in October 2022. Historical trends suggest that stocks could go on a multiyear bull run once the bear market ends. If that indeed turns out to be the case, investors may want to buy the likes of Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX) and Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX) -- two companies that are not only cheap right now, but also have terrific prospects that could supercharge their stock prices in a bull market. Let's see why.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!