Market Sell-Off: 3 Stocks at Their Cheapest Valuations in Years

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's official: The S&P 500 is in a bear market -- defined as a drop of 20% or more in the index. Since 1950, there have been 11 bear markets in the S&P 500, lasting about one year on average from start to finish.Sell-offs can present great opportunities for investors to buy beaten-down companies at cheap prices. Here are three stocks trading near their lowest valuations in five years or more.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading