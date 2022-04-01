Market Sell-Off: Is 3M Stock a Buy Now?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The market sell-off has created buying opportunities in many stocks, but is industrial giant 3M (NYSE: MMM) one of them? The stock is down 16% on the year at writing, and the stock currently yields a dividend of 3.9%. So is the dip enough to make the stock a buy? Here's the lowdown.To understand where 3M is heading, you have to know where it's come from. It's fair to say that 3M has had a difficult few years. Since 2018, the stock has been down 38% compared to a 65% rise in the S&P 500. The underperformance reflects the company's failure to meet guidance in recent years. As a consequence of a series of disappointing earnings, management is engaged in an ongoing process of restructuring the company. CEO Mike Roman and CFO Monish Patolawala have actively restructured the company's operational structure. In addition, management has made substantive acquisitions and divestitures (notably in healthcare) to turn around performance in the last couple of years.