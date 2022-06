Market Sell-Off: These 2 Top Stocks Are on Sale

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The S&P 500 dipped into bear market territory earlier this week, down more than 20% from its early January peak. The broader market drop has brought down the valuations of some individual good stocks in numerous sectors and industries.I've had my eye on two stocks that have been on sale for quite a while now and were trading lower even before the market began to tank in November. For whatever reasons, investors have undervalued them despite their strong performances. Should investors take a chance on these two sale-priced stocks? Let's take a closer look.Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) is currently trading at about $290 per share, down about 24% year to date, and based on its fundamentals and outlook, that's a bargain valuation. Continue reading