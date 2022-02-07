|
07.02.2022 14:17:00
Market Sell-Off: Time to Buy This Unstoppable Miner?
The latest earnings report from Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) highlighted the investment case for copper, particularly for the miner. A combination of solid and thematic demand drivers (the need for electrification in the economy), industry supply constraints, and Freeport's favorable production outlook make it the go-to stock for investors in the sector. Here's why the stock is worth picking up on a dip. Investing in mining stocks is an odd and always cyclical affair. The price of a metal -- in this case, copper -- is set by the interplay of supply and demand. Therefore, if you invest in miners over the long term, you must be prepared for inevitable fluctuations. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
