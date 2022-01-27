|
27.01.2022 16:00:00
Market Sell-Off 2022: 3 Ultra-Safe Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
The euphoria that helped the S&P 500 double between 2019 and the end of 2021 has evaporated so far in 2022. It's just three weeks into the year, and the S&P 500 is down over 7% while the Nasdaq is down 12%.Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG), Clorox (NYSE: CLX), and Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) are three rock-solid dividend stocks to consider if you're concerned with further market volatility. Here's what makes each a great buy now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!