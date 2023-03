Market Slump Got You Down? Here's 1 Supercharged Stock to Buy Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Today's tough market may not exactly inspire you to invest. The three major indexes touched bear territory last year. And they haven't yet shifted into that phase of optimism and growth we all are waiting for: a bull market.This may be getting you down. But there's a way to boost your spirits -- and eventually, your portfolio. That's by considering a stock that's started to show some momentum. I'm talking about one that struggled last year but has been climbing since the beginning of this year. And that stock is entertainment giant Disney (NYSE: DIS). Let's find out more about this supercharged stock to buy now .First, a bit of background regarding Disney's losses last year. The stock's 43% drop wasn't just due to general economic pessimism. It actually stems from a problem specific to Disney. And that problem is rising costs linked to the growth of its streaming services.Continue reading