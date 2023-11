Market Strategists Say the Best Investment Opportunities Now Are in Small-Cap Stocks. 5 Stocks to Buy if They're Right.

If you've been investing for less than 20 years, then you've never experienced the stock market opportunity that exists right now . And if you have been investing that long, you know the present opportunity is rare.The S&P 500 is an index (collection of stocks) that holds about 500 of the biggest, most profitable U.S.-based public companies. By contrast, the Russell 2000 holds 2,000 of the smallest stocks. And over the past year, these two indexes have gone in completely opposite directions.Whereas the S&P 500 is up about 16%, the Russell 2000 is down about 4% -- that's a rare divergence. Even the S&P 600, which is another index for small-cap stocks, is down about 5%.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel