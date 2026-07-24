Market Technology Acquisition a Aktie
ISIN: KYG58A7W1201
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24.07.2026 07:12:49
Market Technology Acquisition Prices $200 Mln IPO
(RTTNews) - Market Technology Acquisition Corp Unit (MTAKU), a special purpose acquisition company, priced its initial public offering of 20 million units at $10 per unit, raising gross proceeds of $200 million.
The offering is expected to close on July 27.
The company granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3 million units at the IPO price to cover over-allotments.
The company said that each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant.
Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Class A ordinary share at an exercise price of $11.50 per share.
The units are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on July 24 under the ticker symbol MTAKU.
Once the securities begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to trade under the symbols MTAK and MTAKW, respectively.
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