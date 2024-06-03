Press Release

Market update

Two revised financial restructuring proposals received as part of the conciliation process from:

EPEI in consortium with Attestor Limited

A consortium comprising Onepoint, Butler Industries and Econocom, and a group of some of the Company’s creditors

Both proposals are generally consistent with the financial parameters set by the Company, including debt reduction and near-term and mid-term financing needs:

Atos’ Board of Directors has authorized management to work with the Company’s financial creditors, under the aegis of the Conciliator, to ensure the maximum support is likely to be secured for one of those proposals by June 5, 2024.

Final agreement on financial restructuring still targeted for July 2024

€450 million interim financing agreed with financial creditors

€350 million of additional short-term financing being negotiated as part of the submitted revised financial proposals





Due diligence in progress on the potential acquisition by the French State of the Advanced Computing, Mission-Critical Systems and Cybersecurity Products activities of Atos SE

Offers received for Worldgrid business under review

Paris, France – June 3, 2024 As part of the ongoing discussions under the aegis of the Conciliator, Maître Hélène Bourbouloux and the French CIRI (Comité Interministériel de Restructuration Industrielle), Atos SE ("Atos” or the "Company”) announces that it has received two revised financial restructuring proposals from:

EPEI in consortium with Attestor Limited;

A consortium comprising Onepoint, Butler Industries and Econocom, and a group of some of the Company’s creditors

These proposals will be posted today on Atos’ website and will be accessible through the following link Investors - Atos.

Both proposals are generally consistent with the financial parameters set by the Company, including debt reduction and near-term and mid-term financing needs. Atos’ Board of Directors has authorized management to work with the Company’s financial creditors, under the aegis of the Conciliator, to ensure the maximum support is likely to be secured for one of those proposals by June 5 with the aim to reach a final financial restructuring agreement by July 2024.

The implementation of the proposals will result in all cases in a massive dilution of the existing shareholders of Atos SE.

Next steps

Atos will continue to inform the market on the progress of its discussions with a view to concluding the lock-up agreement by July 2024. Once an agreement has been reached, supported by a sufficient majority of financial creditors, the restructuring plan will be implemented through a dedicated accelerated procedure1.

A new press release will be issued on Thursday, June 6 to give an update on discussions.

Update on the interim financing

Further to its press release dated April 9, 2024, in which Atos announced a €450 million interim financing agreed in-principle, the Company confirms that:

The €100 million revolving credit and term loan facilities to be provided by a group of bondholders have been received;

The €50 million loan from the French State through the FDES (Fonds de Développement Economique et Social) to a subsidiary of Atos, Bull SAS, which controls sovereign sensitive activities has been received;

The €300 factoring program with the banks has been agreed. The implementation of the program has been completed in France and Belgium. Implementation in the remaining geographies will be completed shortly.





The incremental interim financing of €350 million from July 2024 to final implementation of the financial restructuring agreement is being negotiated as part of the submitted revised financial proposals.

Potential acquisition by the French state of 100% of the Advanced Computing, Mission-Critical Systems and Cybersecurity Products activities of Atos SE

Further to its press release dated April 29, 2024, Atos announces that the due diligence process with the French State concerning its potential acquisition of 100% of the Advanced Computing, Mission-Critical Systems and Cybersecurity Products activities of the Company’s BDS division for an indicative enterprise value comprised between €700 million and €1 billion are progressing well. The issuance of a confirmatory non-binding offer is expected by mid-June 2024.

Offers received for Worldgrid business under review

As part of the asset disposal program announced on July 28, 2023, the Company has received several proposals related to its Worldgrid business and is currently reviewing those offers.

H1 2024 Financial statements

As part of its mid-year financial reporting, Atos will perform impairment tests on goodwill at June 30, 2024. These tests may lead to additional impairment charges in light of the financial restructuring solution selected and other contemplated transactions.

*

Atos SE confirms that information that could be qualified as inside information within the meaning of Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse and that may have been given on a confidential basis to its financial creditors has been published to the market, either in the past or in the context of this press release, with the aim of re-establishing equal access to information relating to the Atos Group between the investors.

***

1 The Company may request the opening of accelerated safeguard proceedings – whose effects would be limited to financial creditors and shareholders only – with the sole view to implement and obtain a Court approval on the terms of the restructuring plan agreed in the lock-up agreement. The accelerated safeguard proceedings would concern only the financial indebtedness of Atos SE and would not impact in any way suppliers, employees, the governance of the Company, or other creditors of the Company or its subsidiaries. As the Nanterre Specialized Commercial court would have jurisdiction to open accelerated safeguard proceedings towards Atos SE, the President of the Pontoise Commercial Court has already decided, by order dated May 30, 2024, to transfer the conciliation procedure from the Pontoise Commercial Court to the Nanterre Specialized Commercial court.

