MarketAxess Holdings Hasn't Been This Cheap Since 2019

On May 11, MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ: MKTX) closed at $252 per share, plummeting to its lowest point in more than three years. The last time the stock for this fintech company closed lower than that was April 4, 2019, when it ended the trading day at $248 per share.Even during the depths of the market crash in March 2020, MarketAxess Holdings hovered around $300 per share. Post the pandemic market crash, it skyrocketed to over $600 per share on Nov. 5, 2020, and opened a few days later on Nov. 9 at $604 per share. But in the 18 months since hitting those highs, the stock has dropped about 57%. Year to date, MarketAxess Holdings was down about 36.6%. Has it hit bottom? Let's take a look at why this stock hasn't been this cheap since 2019 and if it's worth a look at this low valuation.