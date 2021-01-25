Marketing 360® Wraps Up 2020 With Support to Over 45 Community Organizations

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite a global pandemic and sharp economic downturn, Marketing 360® is thrilled to announce that in 2020, they were still able to directly support over 45 local community organizations through pro bono work and monetary support.

Philanthropy is a big part of the Marketing 360 culture, and 2020 didn't stop the team from providing support to area community organizations. Through pro bono work, monetary support, and team volunteer/giving projects, the Marketing 360 team was truly able to make a difference in their community.

One partnership, in particular, was extremely special in 2020. For the last five holiday seasons, the Marketing 360 team has partnered with Be the Gift, a Colorado organization that provides practical assistance to single mom home owners in need of home repair, to provide gifts for these moms and their children.

This year was especially special being that COVID-19 has made it next to impossible for some of these moms to provide their children with holiday gifts this year, let alone purchase the items that they, themselves, need. The Marketing 360 team was able to provide gifts for 30 moms and 40 children in 2020.

Here are just a few of the notes from the moms:

"Thank you so much to Be the Gift and all of the wonderful volunteers that made our Christmas so very special. During such a crazy year, we are so grateful for the generous presents and great food that you all provided for us. The boys love their legos, games, and gift cards."

Thank you all so very much for all the wonderful Christmas gifts for my son and I. Every gift was perfect and picked out special for us. This Christmas was hard for me as a single mom having been furloughed and then getting sick right before Christmas. You all literally saved our Christmas!!"

Madwire Family, I was overcome with emotion when picking up my gifts from the Be the Gift luncheon. Wrapped present after wrapped present being loaded into the back of my car, and all I could do was cry out of shock and gratefulness. My kids were very excited for the tablets, and computer, as well as toys and dog treats/toys. And I was thrilled to get new clothes for them as well as myself. I really appreciated the Dansco clogs also as I am on my feet sometimes 16 hours a day. Thank you so much for the gift cards as well. I really appreciate having all of the gifts wrapped and ready to go. You made our Christmas so much more than I could have imagined."

The Marketing 360 team is thrilled to be able to support the local community and looks forward to continuing to make a difference in 2021 and beyond.

About Marketing 360

Marketing 360 is a technology company that provides business management and marketing software and services for SMBs and franchises. The Marketing 360 platform gives SMBs everything they need to manage and grow their business from a singular platform, including the ability to — build a professional website, accept and manage payments, manage leads and customers, book appointments, monitor reviews, manage social media, syndicate business listings, manage content marketing, run multi-channel digital advertising campaigns, and more. Marketing 360 was founded in 2009 with the mission of enriching communities by helping small businesses grow, and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, with offices in Austin, Texas. Learn more about Marketing 360 at https://www.marketing360.com/ .

