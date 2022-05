Marketing Budgets are Growing This Year, But Now Cuts Are on the Table

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.The ceremonial scissors are a time-honored marketing staple of big launches, but soon, an all-too-real pair of scissors may loom over the marketing budgets that fund such launches.New research from Gartner suggests marketing budgets have risen this year, but troubling macroeconomic headwinds are creating fears that they're about to get snipped.Continue reading