MarketingProfs to Host Free Racial Justice in the Workplace Event

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As more organizations seek to address internal systemic racism, what can Marketing do? That's the focus of a free event to help marketers and marketing leaders address inequities in their own organizations.

In the wake of recent protests demanding an end to racial injustice, companies both large and small have responded. Some in meaningful ways, but others have missed the mark, failing to align their words and actions.

In an effort to help organizations ensure we're offering a more positive and inclusive environment for BIPOC, MarketingProfs will host a webinar titled How to Advance Racial Justice Within Your Organization on September 1, 2020. The webinar will bring together change agents and advocates from multiple disciplines within the communications industry, all fighting to eliminate systemic racism within the workplace.

Featuring Lori J. Hall (Co-Founder, Pop'N Creative), Nysah Warren (Co-Founder, Hold the PRess), Lee Deas, (Co-Founder, Act in Solidarity) and moderated by Katie Kern (Co-Founder, Act in Solidarity), this roundtable webinar will tackle some of the uncomfortable truths marketers need to face in order to ensure their organizations are doing all they can to eliminate discrimination.

Katie Kern, Agency Partner at Media Frenzy Global and Co-Founder of Act in Solidarity, relays, "As much as society would like to believe there has been progress in the areas of diversity, equity, and inclusion, we have a long way to go. Addressing the problem through conversation is an important first step. The next step involves providing organizations with a framework to remove systemically racist practices that prevent leaders from recruiting, hiring, and promoting Black professionals. Act In Solidarity aims to create a lasting impact for future generations," says Kern.

"Inaction is complacency," said Matt Snodgrass, Director of Community at MarketingProfs. "By helping the marketing community learn how to have these conversations, to examine our own systems, and identify places where biases exist, we can all contribute to making true and lasting change."

To learn more about this webinar, please visit http://www.marketingprofs.com.

SOURCE MarketingProfs