Marketplace for Gamers Eneba Boosts Global Payments Conversion with Comprehensive Suite of Nuvei APMs

MONTREAL, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation ("Nuvei” or the "Company”) (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands, announces today that its client, Eneba, a marketplace for gaming products, has grown its overseas presence and boosted its revenue thanks to a new partnership with Nuvei.

Eneba is a fast-growing global marketplace with more than 5 million active users. The platform focuses on providing trust, safety, and market accessibility to its gaming customers. By partnering with Nuvei, Eneba was able to offer more than 530 local and alternative payment methods as well as a hyper-localized payment experience around the world, reducing friction at the checkout, and improving conversion rates.

"We are delighted to be a marketplace partner of choice for Eneba, which has a passion for delivering sustainability and accessibility,” explains Philip Fayer, CEO and Chair of Nuvei. "By expanding the payment options Eneba offers to its customers, we’re helping their business grow. This, in turn, boosts the important progress they are making in both gaming and the wider retail industry.”

Eneba CEO Vytis Uogintas said the collaboration showed how important it was to have simple payment solutions in gaming. "Our mission was to bring an outstanding selection of games to every single interested player, in the safest, most trustworthy, and cheapest way possible,” Vytis Uogintas explains. "Through our partnership with Nuvei, we’ve created a safer end-to-end experience that is both seamless and intuitive for all our global customers.”

Eneba is trusted by its customers thanks to its features like one-click gamer experience and fingerprinting technology. Now, Eneba will benefit from Nuvei’s industry-leading uptime and virtually unlimited scalability as well as a customizable checkout experience and local settlement.

About?Nuvei??

We are Nuvei (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands. We provide the intelligence and technology businesses need to succeed locally and globally, through one integration – propelling them further, faster. Uniting payment technology and consulting, we help businesses remove payment barriers, optimize operating costs and increase acceptance rates.

Our proprietary platform provides seamless pay-in and payout capabilities, connecting merchants with their customers in over 200 markets worldwide, with local acquiring in 46 markets. With support for more than 530 local and alternative payment methods including cryptocurrencies, and nearly 150 currencies, merchants can capture every payment opportunity that comes their way. Our purpose is to make our world a local marketplace.

For more information, visit?www.nuvei.com.??

About Eneba

Eneba is a marketplace designed for gamers to buy, sell and discover all things gaming with ease. Launched in 2018 by two Lithuanian school friends, Vytis Uogintas and Žygimantas Mikšta, today Eneba supports more than 5m active users. Eneba platform's focus is to reduce risky transactions, simplify the refunding process and deal with fraud threats thanks to its security features, "one-click to buy” gamer experience, and fingerprinting technology. The platform also optimizes its localized gaming experiences to show locally trending gaming products. In short, it provides a level of trust, safety, and market accessibility unparalleled to none.

