Here Aktie
WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
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08.04.2026 00:12:37
Markets Are Bracing for Tonight's Iran Deadline. Here Is Why Your Long Term Portfolio Does Not Need to
President Trump has set a deadline for Tuesday at 8:00 p.m ET, pledging to destroy Iran's bridges and power plants if it does not reopen the Strait of Hormuz.As of 6:00 p.m. ET, there was still no such attack, and Pakistan's Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, has asked for Trump to extend his deadline by two weeks. Markets have been on edge since the president made that promise over the weekend, rising on Monday in hopes that there would be a resolution to the war, and inched up on Tuesday with two of the three major indexes finishing in the green despite trading lower for nearly the whole session.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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