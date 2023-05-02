MARKETSTAR ACQUIRES REGALIX AND NYTRO.AI TO ACCELERATE GLOBALLY FOCUSED, TECH-ENABLED, END-TO-END B2B REVENUE GROWTH SERVICES

OGDEN, Utah, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MarketStar, the global leader in outsourced sales and revenue acceleration solutions, has acquired Regalix, Inc., an award-winning global marketing and revenue operations company, along with all its subsidiaries, including Nytro.ai Inc., a modern and intelligent sales onboarding platform. The acquisition augments MarketStar's Sales as a Service® global offering with expanded capabilities in demand generation, digital marketing, customer success, and digital ad operations.

"MarketStar's acquisition of Regalix provides a focused and differentiated option in the market for how B2B companies grow and scale revenue," said Keith Titus, MarketStar President and CEO. "The combination of our respective sales and revenue solutions, world class teams, and the Nytro.ai platform will provide transformative capabilities for our current and future clients."

Strategic Benefits of the Acquisition:

Nytro.ai Revenue Enablement Platform – A world class AI-based SaaS platform that enhances sales performance and revenue outcomes for B2B revenue generation teams. Nytro.ai will operate as an independent and wholly owned subsidiary of MarketStar.

– A world class AI-based SaaS platform that enhances sales performance and revenue outcomes for B2B revenue generation teams. Nytro.ai will operate as an independent and wholly owned subsidiary of MarketStar. End-to-End B2B Sales and Revenue Solutions – Comprehensive top-of-funnel demand generation, customer acquisition, customer success, and revenue operations capabilities for global, high growth B2B companies looking to scale revenue in mid-market and SMB customer segments.

– Comprehensive top-of-funnel demand generation, customer acquisition, customer success, and revenue operations capabilities for global, high growth B2B companies looking to scale revenue in mid-market and SMB customer segments. Integrated Global Ad Sales & Ad Operations – Accelerating Average Revenue Per Account (ARPA) growth in mid-market and SMB advertiser acquisition, lifecycle management, agency acquisition & management, marketing ops, campaign management & creative, ad analytics, and advertiser support.

– Accelerating Average Revenue Per Account (ARPA) growth in mid-market and SMB advertiser acquisition, lifecycle management, agency acquisition & management, marketing ops, campaign management & creative, ad analytics, and advertiser support. Geographic, Language, and Talent Capabilities Focused on Growing Revenue – Fully integrated and aligned services with access to more than 35 languages in more than 100 countries through operations in the United States ( Utah ), Canada , Mexico , Uruguay , Ireland , Spain , Poland , Bulgaria , India , the Philippines , and Australia .

– Fully integrated and aligned services with access to more than 35 languages in more than 100 countries through operations in ( ), , , , , , , , , , and . Complementary Cultures with a Passion for Creating Growth – 3,700+ people united by a common purpose of Creating Growth where every day we build a better version of ourselves, our company, our community, and ultimately, delivering growth for our clients.

"I am thrilled that Regalix has been acquired by MarketStar," said Vikas Sharan, Regalix CEO. "This acquisition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our employees who have been focused on building a world class tech-enabled services company. Joining MarketStar accelerates our ability to deliver revenue growth and help companies scale more quickly to solve their mid-market / SMB growth challenges. We look forward to this new chapter in our company's journey and are excited about the possibilities it brings."

Established in 2005, and headquartered in San Mateo, California, Regalix has 2,100 employees and operates in United States, India, Poland, and the Philippines. The company has become a premier partner for marketing solutions, digital ad operations, and customer success for global companies looking to grow and gain market share in the region and across the world. The company was founded by Gunjan Sinha and Vikas Sharan, both based in San Mateo. As part of the transition, Vikas Sharan, CEO of Regalix, will join the MarketStar executive leadership team as the President of the Regalix-Nytro.ai companies, reporting to Keith Titus, who will continue as President and CEO of MarketStar.

Founded in 1988, MarketStar employs more than 1,600 employees worldwide, with operations in the United States (Utah), Canada, Mexico, Uruguay, Ireland, Bulgaria, the Philippines, and Australia. As the innovator of Sales as a Service® solutions, MarketStar accelerates revenue with B2B Direct, Partner Channel, Digital Ad Sales, and Customer Success programs. MarketStar has launched, sold, and supported thousands of products and services on behalf of the largest and most well-known companies across the globe.

"We are proud to welcome the Regalix and Nytro.ai teams to MarketStar," said Paul Grant, MarketStar Chief Customer Officer. "Our combined teams of talented sales professionals deliver more than $10B of annual revenue for our clients. Regalix's expertise in digital marketing, customer success, advertising sales and operations, and revenue ops, combined with MarketStar's deep heritage in direct customer acquisition, partner channel management, and digital advertising sales is compelling and will further differentiate us in the marketplace."

The companies closed the transaction on May 1, 2023, in Ogden, Utah. Financial details of the transaction will not be disclosed.

ABOUT MARKETSTAR

Through innovative sales solutions, MarketStar ( www.marketstar.com ) accelerates sales from lead to recurring revenue with business-to-business (B2B) direct and indirect sales programs. Utilizing a blend of voice, digital, and field engagements, MarketStar has launched, sold and supported thousands of products and services on behalf of the biggest and most innovative companies across the globe. Founded in 1988, MarketStar pioneered the sales outsourcing industry and today has over 1,600 employees worldwide. Their global headquarters is located in Ogden, Utah.

ABOUT REGALIX

An award-winning global revenue operations company partnering with marketing, customer success, and sales leaders to help them drive growth, and deliver meaningful customer delight at scale. With 2,100+ employees spread across Europe, USA, and Asia, Regalix was founded in 2005 with headquarters in San Mateo, California. Over the years, Regalix has helped over 150+ Fortune 500 brands unlock opportunities and business possibilities at scale. Regalix has operations in the United States, India, Poland, and the Philippines.

SOURCE MarketStar