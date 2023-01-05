|
05.01.2023 21:21:00
MarketWatch First Take: Amazon cuts jobs to reset tech giant after monster growth in the pandemic, but investors still worried
Wall Street analysts are applauding the cost-cutting moves by two technology giants in the last two days amid a major slowdown in revenue, but investors appear to be more worried about Amazon, where its highly profitable and big-growth cloud business has helped cushion it in the past.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MarketWatch"
