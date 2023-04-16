|
16.04.2023 14:00:00
MarketWatch Metrics: India is now the most populous nation. But this demographic metric is more important for its economy.
India has overwhelming economic potential due to its population size and demographic makeup. The question is, will the country make the most of it?
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MarketWatch"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MarketWatch"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!