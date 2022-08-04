Roofing Powerhouse records the most territories ever sold by a roofing franchise…in just 3 years

OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Horse Power Brands , an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of service-based franchise systems, recently announced the 250th territory sold for its flagship brand Mighty Dog Roofing.

Marking its 250th Territory – Mighty Dog Roofing amplifies authority through national expansion

Through a vast portfolio of innovative roofing products and services, Mighty Dog Roofing continues its climb to be one of the nation's largest roofing companies and franchise systems. By offering capabilities like drone assisted and A.I. evaluation technologies, Mighty Dog Roofing differentiates from competition and provides its franchisees the opportunity to scale and disrupt through continued expansion of national market presence and share.

"Mighty Dog roofing will continue to grow and be a big player in the roofing and home exterior markets. In the last two business quarters we are averaging almost six territorial locations sold per month and our opening rate is 54% higher than it was in the first 12 months of operation" said Lincoln Zehr, Mighty Dog Roofing's Brand President. "We've experienced tremendous success in the Texas and Georgia markets and have prime territories across the entire US that remain great opportunities for growth and implementation of the brand" Lincoln continues.

With Mighty Dog Roofing expanding its national territorial presence, the brand is also expanding is services and capabilities portfolio with the introduction of fully integrated solar, window and siding solutions by the end of 2022. This creates an opportunity to offer products and services year-round, across the US and in fluctuating climate markets.

"250 Territories is a landmark number to me. Less than 5% of franchise systems ever get to one hundred units so to more than double that not only means we have a fantastic model that was able to grow quickly but has fantastic infrastructure and franchisee success to keep that number climbing. We have seen vast collaboration amongst neighboring franchise owners which attracts top candidates that want to be a part of the Mighty Dog Roofing system. We are seeing more folks in mid major cities and more suburban/rural markets growing. Everyone has a roof, so while most systems thrive in only major metros, our system truly is repeatable in any market that meets are demographic standards. The second aspect is the way we have responsibly sold units. No owners have more than five territories. This has allowed for more owners in the system to create a bigger footprint rather than single owners owning entire metros or states. It makes the system stronger and has allowed continued responsible growth. It all comes down to the quality of owners who have come on board over the last 18 months and the continued franchisor support. Both reasons being why we continue to see sustained growth, top owners see the success of like-minded people and the Mighty Dog Roofing and Horse Power Brands support teams continue to be best in class!" said Josh Hoffmann, Director of Franchise Development for Mighty Dog Roofing.

About Mighty Dog Roofing

Mighty Dog Roofing is a growing roof repair and replacement franchise, also offering innovative products and services for gutters, siding, windows, skylights and storm damage. Backed by four of the nation's top entrepreneurs with over 25 years of combined experience in the construction, service-based sectors and in franchising, Mighty Dog Roofing is endorsed by the nation's top manufacturers and distributors, offering customers the industry's best and most innovative products and services with the best warranties. For more information on Mighty Dog Roofing please visit https://mightydogroofing.com.

About Horse Power Brands

Horse Power Brands is a portfolio company comprised of service-based franchisors and franchise brands delivering first class customer service and experiences. Founded in 2019 by franchise veterans Josh Skolnick and Zach Beutler, the team was determined to disrupt the franchise industry to responsibly grow and support franchisees through a platform that focused on operational excellence and accountability. For more information on Horse Power Brands and their various franchise opportunities, visit https://horsepowerbrands.com/ .

