29.08.2022 06:00:33
Markus Heusser proposed for election as Chairman of the Board of Directors and successor to Urs Kaufmann
Luterbach, 29 August 2022 The Board of Directors of Schaffner Holding AG will propose Markus Heusser for election to the Board of Directors as its new Chairman at the Annual General Meeting on 10 January 2023. Subject to shareholder approval, he will succeed Urs Kaufmann, who will not stand for re-election after six years.
The designated Chairman of the Board of Directors of Schaffner Holding AG has several years of experience as Chairman and member of Boards of Directors. He also has many years of management experience at leading, internationally active Swiss industrial companies. Markus Heusser worked for Oerlikon from 2015 to 2017, most recently as Head of Metco and member of the Executive Leadership Team. Prior to that, he was Head of the Technical Components Division and a member of the Executive Committee at the Dätwyler Group from 2010 to 2014. From 2003 to 2010, he held various positions at Sulzer. Markus Heusser started his career in strategy consulting at McKinsey & Company. Markus Heusser holds a MBA in Finance and Accounting from the University of St. Gallen and a PhD in Economics and Social Sciences (Dr. rer. pol.) from the University of Fribourg.
Urs Kaufmann, Chairman of the Board of Directors, stated: "With the nomination of Markus Heusser, we are pleased to be able to propose a designated Chairman of the Board of Directors who has both an entrepreneurial mindset and a sound understanding of the industry sector and international markets. The Board of Directors is convinced that Markus Heusser brings with him the competencies and broad experience to ensure the further successful strategic development of the Schaffner Group."
Urs Kaufmann had decided for personal reasons not to stand for re-election as Chairman of the Board of Directors after six years. During his term of office, he worked with the Board of Directors and management to drive forward the successful turnaround of Schaffner and the strategic realignment towards future-oriented applications. The Board of Directors and management thank him for his active and valuable contribution.
