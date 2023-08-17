|
17.08.2023 07:00:30
Markus Leibundgut, CEO of Swiss Life Switzerland, has fallen ill
|
Swiss Life Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Zürich, 17 August 2023
Markus Leibundgut, CEO of Swiss Life Switzerland, is temporarily stepping down from operations due to cancer. Roman Stein, Chief Financial Officer of Swiss Life Switzerland, will take over the management of the Swiss market unit on an interim basis.
Markus Leibundgut, CEO of Swiss Life Switzerland, has been diagnosed with bowel cancer. He would like to concentrate entirely on his treatment and recovery process and is therefore relinquishing his position as CEO of the Swiss market unit on a temporary basis. His treatment will continue into the first quarter of 2024 and he will thus be absent during this period.
On behalf of the entire company, I sincerely wish Markus a speedy recovery, says Patrick Frost, CEO of the Swiss Life Group.
The Swiss Life Board of Directors has appointed Roman Stein as CEO ad interim of Swiss Life Switzerland until Markus Leibundguts return in the first quarter of 2024. He will also retain his function as CFO of the market unit.
Media Relations
Investor Relations
Follow us on Twitter
Further information
Swiss Life
Swiss Life Select, Tecis, Horbach, Proventus and Chase de Vere advisors choose suitable products for customers from the market according to the Best Select approach. Swiss Life Asset Managers offers institutional and private investors access to investment and asset management solutions. Swiss Life provides multinational corporations with employee benefits solutions and high net worth individuals with structured life and pensions products.
Swiss Life Holding Ltd, registered in Zurich, was founded in 1857 as Schweizerische Rentenanstalt. The shares of Swiss Life Holding Ltd are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SLHN). The Swiss Life Group also includes various subsidiaries. The Group employs a workforce of around 10 000 and has at its disposal a distribution network of over 17 000 advisors.
Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking information
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Swiss Life Holding AG
|General-Guisan-Quai 40
|8022 Zürich
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41432843311
|E-mail:
|investor.rel@swisslife.ch
|Internet:
|www.swisslife.com
|ISIN:
|CH0014852781
|Valor:
|1485278
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1705285
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1705285 17-Aug-2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Swiss Life AG (N)mehr Nachrichten
|
07:00
|Markus Leibundgut, CEO of Swiss Life Switzerland, has fallen ill (EQS Group)
|
07:00
|Markus Leibundgut, CEO Swiss Life Schweiz, erkrankt (EQS Group)
|
11.08.23
|SMI-Wert Swiss Life-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Swiss Life-Investment abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
04.08.23
|SMI-Titel Swiss Life-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Swiss Life-Investment abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
28.07.23
|SMI-Papier Swiss Life-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Investment in Swiss Life eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
21.07.23
|SMI-Wert Swiss Life-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Investment in Swiss Life abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
14.07.23
|SMI-Papier Swiss Life-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Investment in Swiss Life eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
28.06.23
|Swiss Life-Aktie dennoch tiefrot: Swiss Life bekräftigt Finanzziele (Reuters)
Analysen zu Swiss Life AG (N)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Swiss Life AG (N)
|434,00
|0,05%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinssorgen: ATX und DAX letztlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen gehen überwiegend leichter aus dem Handel
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich im Donnerstagshandel leichter. Der US-amerikanische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Donnerstag mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Donnerstag mehrheitlich abwärts.