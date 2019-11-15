Marlene Sauriol's newly released "Lizzie and Lenny: Christmas Tails" is a heartwarming tale of two dogs and their adventures during Christmastime

MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Lizzie and Lenny: Christmas Tails": a cheering masterpiece that tells of two Old English Sheepdogs and their playfulness among loved ones in the household. "Lizzie and Lenny: Christmas Tails" is the creation of published author Marlene Sauriol, a retiree, horse stable owner, campground builder and operator, legal secretary, and title insurance processor.

Marlene shares, "'Old English Sheepdogs are teenagers all their lives!' I was told this a little over thirty years ago when I brought my first sheepie into our home. By watching their funny comical ways, our most recent household members—who are actually named Lizzie and Lenny—made writing this book so very easy. This series demonstrates how simple but cute this breed can be. Since these doggies are children at heart, these books are written to give back the lessons and love our little ones can learn from this breed!"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marlene Sauriol's new book is a wonderful depiction of a dog's endearing nature that brings joy and comfort to the hearts of people.

"Lizzie and Lenny: Christmas Tails" is a vivid masterpiece that tugs the imagination of children and instills an appreciation for animals and the beauty of celebration in life.

