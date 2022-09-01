Marler Clark Files Michigan Lawsuits, Representing 33 Victims in the Multi-state Wendy's E. coli Outbreak

TAYLOR, Mich., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The E. coli attorneys at Marler Clark filed additional lawsuits in Michigan Circuit Courts, against Wendy's, Co., and John Doe Corporation (lettuce producer), on behalf of Zachary Nitz and Ebone Colbert-Taylor. Both individuals became ill after eating hamburgers at Wendy's restaurants and were positively identified as part of the multi-state Wendy's outbreak. The plaintiffs are represented by Marler Clark, The Food Safety Law Firm, and local counsel, Michael Heilmann. Marler Clark has also filed four individual lawsuits in Ohio. Additional lawsuits will be brought in the coming days. Marler Clark clients are from hard hit Michigan and Ohio as well as Indiana and Pennsylvania.

Wendy's needs to fulfill their corporate responsibility by looking out for customers sickened by E. coli in lettuce

"We know that at least 84 people became ill with E. coli O157:H7 infections after eating E. coli-tainted lettuce served at Wendy's and those numbers will likely rise in the coming week," said William Marler.

According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), 84 people from Ohio (23), Michigan (53), Pennsylvania (2), and Indiana (6), have been infected with the same strain of E. coli O157:H7, with illness onset dates ranging from July 26 through August 9, 2022. At least 38 individuals have been hospitalized, and at least 8 have developed hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a complication with a mortality rate of 5%.

"The cost of treating victims of E. coli infections can run in the tens of thousands of dollars, or in a severe case, even in the hundreds of thousands of dollars. These families need Wendy's to do more than promise to cooperate in the investigation into this outbreak. They need to know that Wendy's intends to fulfill their corporate responsibility by looking out for their customers," added Marler.

On August 4, 2022, Mr. Nitz consumed a Big Bacon Classic hamburger at Wendy's, located at 2333 28th St. SE, Grand Rapids, Michigan. Two days later he began experiencing symptoms of an E. coli infection, including diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting. On August 7, 2022, Mr. Nitz began to suffer from bloody diarrhea, prompting him to seek medical treatment. While hospitalized, he tested positive for E. coli O157:H7, developed hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), remaining hospitalized until August 10, 2022.

A few days earlier, on July 27, 2022, Ebone Colbert-Taylor also dined at Wendy's, located at 38177 W. 10 Mile in Farmington, Michigan. Four days later, after ordering a Dave's Single hamburger, she began to experience diarrhea, nausea and vomiting. On August 2, 2022, Ms. Colbert- Taylor was hospitalized when her diarrhea became bloody. Tests revealed a positive identification of E. coli O157:H7 infection, which quickly developed into hemolytic uremic syndrome, a potentially lethal reaction to this infection. Ms. Colbert- Taylor continues to be treated for long term medical complications.

