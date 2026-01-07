Marqeta Aktie

Marqeta für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3CQSL / ISIN: US57142B1044

07.01.2026 15:55:55

Marqeta Names Patti Kangwankij CFO

(RTTNews) - Marqeta, Inc. (MQ), Wednesday announced the appointment of Patti Kangwankij as the company's Chief Financial Officer, effective February 9, 2026.

Kangwankij will oversee all aspects of Marqeta's financial operations, supporting the company's strategy to drive rapid growth and enhanced profitability. She will succeed Mike Milotich as CFO who, as previously announced, was appointed Marqeta's Chief Executive Officer in September 2025.

Kangwankij is an experienced finance executive with over 20 years of experience across the technology, financial and global payments industries.

She will join Marqeta from real estate technology company Roofstock, where she serves as CFO. Prior to that, Kangwankij was Head of Payments Finance and Strategy at Stripe, where she was instrumental in scaling the finance and strategy function during a period of rapid growth.

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Aktien in diesem Artikel

Marqeta 4,06 -1,93% Marqeta

