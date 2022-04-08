LOS ANGELES, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Penske Media (PMC) announced that Marquetta Moore joins the company presiding over Talent Curation and Bookings across PMC's prestigious portfolio of brands. Moore's role will focus primarily on curating and programming talent for Penske Media's proprietary LA3C festival, a first-time music and culture festival celebrating Los Angeles, launching December 10 and 11, 2022 in Los Angeles State Historic Park. Moore will also work closely with Penske Media's brands to secure talent and drive the programming for signature events and live experiences.

Marquetta Moore Joins Penske Media to Head Talent Curation and Bookings

Prior to joining PMC, Moore served as the Vice President of Music and Celebrity Talent for Revolt TV for 9 years. At Revolt Media, Moore reinvigorated original programming, digital initiatives, conferences, awards shows, and activations by consistently identifying, booking, and bringing top-tier talent to the stage. She has been responsible for countless landmark events leveraging her vast network and sterling reputation among record labels, publicists, agents, and managers.

"We are thrilled to have Marquetta join our team. Her passion and creativity are evident, and we look forward to watching her bring her incredible skill set, vision, and infectious energy to the LA3C festival and beyond", said Brooke Jaffe, VP of Public Affairs and Strategy.

"Having the opportunity to curate the talent for LA3C in its launch year is a dream. As a long time Angelino, I am passionate about highlighting the incredibly rich and diverse talent of the city and feel so inspired by the mission of the festival," said Moore. "I am also so thrilled to join PMC, working with such world-class and iconic brands. "

Born and raised just outside of Los Angeles in San Bernardino, CA, Moore attended the Annenberg School for Communications & Journalism at University of Southern California. Studying the culture of the entertainment industry in class and after hours, she went on to intern at ABC Entertainment as part of the Emma Bowen Foundation—which supports minority interests in media. During 2001, she took her first full-time job as a Talent Associate at ABC. Over the course of the next decade, she worked as a Talent Associate at MTV and Talent Executive at BET Networks before becoming Broadcast Relations Director for MEETON in 2011. She spent two years at Complex Media as a Celebrity Producer Consultant, proving integral to the launch of Complex TV. 2013 saw her join Revolt in the role of Director, Music & Talent Relations.

PMC is a leading independent global media and information services company whose award-winning content attracts a passionate audience. Since 2004, Penske Media has been a pioneer in digital media and a platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens across its ever-growing constellation of iconic brands, which includes Variety, Rolling Stone, The Hollywood Reporter, Billboard, WWD, SHE Media, Robb Report, Deadline, Sportico, BGR, ARTnews, Fairchild Media, Vibe, IndieWire, Dirt, Gold Derby and Spy.com, among many others.

