Marquette National Corporation Annual Meeting of Stockholders Will Be Held on May 13, 2021

CHICAGO, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marquette National Corporation (OTCQX: MNAT) (the "Company") today announced that its annual meeting of stockholders will be held at the Community Room of Marquette Bank's Oak Forest location, 5700 W. 159th Street, Oak Forest, Illinois, on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. Four Class III directors will be elected for three-year terms. With the resignation of Michael D. Devlin from the board of directors effective April 21, 2021, the board will total 11 directors.

Only those stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 19, 2021 are entitled to vote at the annual meeting. Given the public health impact of the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19) and the Company's desire to support the health and well-being of its directors, officers and stockholders, stockholders are being encouraged to vote and submit their proxy in advance of the annual meeting in lieu of attending the meeting in person. The Company will require measures such as masks and social distancing, and will comply with any federal or state orders regarding limits on in-person gatherings.

For further information about the Company, go to: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/MNAT/overview.

Marquette National Corporation is a diversified bank holding company and the parent of Marquette Bank, a full-service, community bank that serves the financial needs of communities in Chicagoland. The Bank has 20 branches located in Chicago, Bolingbrook, Bridgeview, Evergreen Park, Hickory Hills, Lemont, New Lenox, Oak Forest, Oak Lawn, Orland Park, Romeoville and Summit, Illinois.

