Married? 1 Social Security Move to Make Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Social Security benefits can go a long way in retirement, and many older adults end up relying on their monthly checks for a sizable portion of their income. In fact, Social Security makes up roughly one-third of the income of the elderly, according to the Social Security Administration.It's wise, then, to take steps to make the most of your benefits. Whether you're nearing retirement or still have a few years left to prepare, there's one Social Security move to make with your spouse that can maximize your benefits.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading