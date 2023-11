Married and in Poor Health? You Might Have This Social Security Dilemma on Your Hands.

When you're married, it's a generally accepted rule that you're supposed to try to consider your spouse's needs as well as your own when making any sort of big decision. And that extends to Social Security.The monthly Social Security benefit you collect in retirement will hinge on two factors:You're entitled to your complete monthly benefit based on your wage history at full retirement age (FRA), which is 67 if you were born in 1960 or later. You can also file as early as age 62 for a reduced benefit or delay your filing until 70 for a boosted benefit.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel